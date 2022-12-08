Not Available

MOBSTER CONFESSIONS, Mafia informants come out of hiding to bravely tell their shocking stories while cinematic re-creations illustrate their extraordinary testimonies. The six-part series, premiering June 25 at 9PM on Discovery Channel, documents the lives of Mafia members who have come forward to share firsthand testimonies of their experiences amongst America's most notorious underground families. With re-enactments and compelling interviews, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look into the illegal operations that eventually led to these men's arrests.