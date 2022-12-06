Moby Dick and the Mighty Mightor

Not Available

Moby Dick When a typhoon suddenly strikes Tom and Tub are swept miles away from their uncle's vessel "The Sea Explorer" and find themselves in uncharted waters surrounded by menacing sharks. When all seems lost they are rescued by the giant white whale, Moby Dick. Tom and Tub happily realize they have found a new friend who will protect them as they face the perils of the deep together. Mighty Mightor Mighty Mightor is a cartoon about a pre-Historic Superhero. A young teenaged man traveling with his pet dino named Tog helps an old man being attacked by another man eating dino. As a reward for his help Tor is given a club with magic powers. When he raises it over his head and yells Mightor he is transformed into a man with superhuman strength who flies and weilds the power club which emits force beams, and his dino is transformed into a flying fire breathing dragon. Mighty Mightor Editor's Note: M