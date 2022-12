Not Available

15-year-old Zakaria will face the toughest decisions of his life as he deals with juvenile detention, a new foster family and the temptations of organised crime. After a failed rescue attempt by Muis, the problems of 15-year-old Komtgoed are growing rapidly. A fight in the street escalates and he ends up in the clutches of the judicial system. Juvenile detention and a foster family follow. As his problems increase, there seems to be only one way to make something of his life.