Model Employee is a reality competition series where eight models will have the chance to compete for their dream job, to be the spokesperson of an iconic American brand. This job gives a model unparalleled exposure and an opportunity for a huge contract, unprecedented fame, and career longevity. But in order to represent the brand, the models need to prove they know the company inside and out. Each week the pampered models will be tested by having to perform the jobs that make the company function. Those who prove able to handle these entry-level jobs will be rewarded with a glitzy event opportunity to represent the brand and show off their modeling skills. The models that execute these challenges along with demonstrating top notch modeling poise will have the opportunity to interview with the company's top executives to become the face of The Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. The show is hosted by supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who is joined by judges: Jimmy Smith, The Chairman, CEO and Chief Creative Officer at Amusement Park Entertainment; Vanessa Branch, The First Orbit Gum Girl, who "fabulously" cleaned up dirty mouths for 8 years; and Patrick Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.