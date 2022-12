Not Available

Whether strangled by an obsessive photographer or stabbed to death by a vindictive stalker, Model Killers takes viewers inside the grim, true stories of the men and women behind the glossy magazines--who met a not so glamorous end. The fast-paced, hard-partying model lifestyle can make these unsuspecting beauties a target for predators. Would these victims have been spared their tragic fate if they hadn’t been blessed with such killer looks?