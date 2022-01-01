Not Available

Model Suit Gunpla Builders Beginning G is an original video animation series produced by Sunrise to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gundam plastic model kits. It's directed by Kou Matsuo and written by Yousuke Kuroda, and features character designs by Kaichiro Terada. The OVA was released in August 15, 2010 to December 19, 2010 with 3 15-minute Episodes. Unlike other Gundam titles, Gunpla Builders Beginning G takes place in a present-day timeline. Aside to the OAV, two manga sequels were released in Dengeki Hobby Magazine.