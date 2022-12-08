Not Available

"Modern Dads" features four stay-at-home dads who may be a little unconventional, but they get the job done. Banding together, their "guys club" is a tribe of suburban, child-rearing dudes who are just trying to do their thing...with a kid (or four) on their hip. A good day at the office for them is just keeping their kids—and their manhood—alive. This new series will follow their exploits as they navigate their lives; juggling the requirements and social expectations of being both a "modern man" and a "modern dad" while their significant others are off at work.