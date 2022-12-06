Not Available

Modern Family

  • Comedy

Levitan Lloyd Productions

This mockumentary explores the many different types of a modern family through the stories of a gay couple, comprised of Mitchell and Cameron, and their daughter Lily, a straight couple, comprised of Phil and Claire, and their three kids, Haley, Alex, and Luke, and a multi-ethnic couple, which is comprised of Jay and Gloria, and her son Manny.

Julie BowenClaire Dunphy
Ty BurrellPhil Dunphy
Jesse Tyler FergusonMitchell Pritchett
Eric StonestreetCameron Tucker
Sofía VergaraGloria Delgado-Pritchett
Ed O'NeillJay Pritchett

