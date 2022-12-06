This mockumentary explores the many different types of a modern family through the stories of a gay couple, comprised of Mitchell and Cameron, and their daughter Lily, a straight couple, comprised of Phil and Claire, and their three kids, Haley, Alex, and Luke, and a multi-ethnic couple, which is comprised of Jay and Gloria, and her son Manny.
|Julie Bowen
|Claire Dunphy
|Ty Burrell
|Phil Dunphy
|Jesse Tyler Ferguson
|Mitchell Pritchett
|Eric Stonestreet
|Cameron Tucker
|Sofía Vergara
|Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
|Ed O'Neill
|Jay Pritchett
View Full Cast >
57 More Images