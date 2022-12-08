Not Available

There are 27 million slaves in the world today, more slaves than at any given point before in history. We find them in the sex industry, as child soldiers, as unpaid maids, in the production of goods and in shops. Why does slavery still exist despite the fact that it is illegal and what will it take to finally get rid of it? The price of slaves is at a historic low and they are consequently more exposed: they can be used, discarded and replaced. They are abused and dishonoured, denied their freedom and refused medical assistance. The documentary Modern Slavery is stylistically assured and powerful. It manages to inform about the big picture but also move through the fate of individuals in France, India, Uganda, Cambodia and Moldova. Here are intimate encounters with people who have succeeded in escaping from slavery and have established new lives. In our age we have a historical opportunity to abolish slavery for good. We all share the responsibility. Are we going to take it? Why does slavery still today and how can we get rid of it? With: Kevin Bales, Noam Chomsky, Sir Bob Geldof, Joseph Stiglitz, Somaly Mam, Supriyah Awasthi, Jan Egeland, Johan Galtung. Best Norwegian Film, Geneva, Volda, Grimstad