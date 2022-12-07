Möbelhandlarens dotter

Not Available

Frank Tidman, is a furniture salesman in northern Sweden. He is divorced and has a sixteen year old daughter, Sanna, which sees every other weekend. Before one of his business trips, he gets an impulse to take with Sanna. He tells her that they need to talk to each other before it's too late. After some persuasion comply with Sanna. They start on a journey through the interior of Norrland, but also the beginning of a journey in time and space when Frank tries to tell the family Tidmans history.