Moeder, ik wil bij de Revue

Not Available

In the second half of the 50s prosperity gently breaks in the Netherlands, but not for Bob Somers, his father and four sisters. The son of a village coal merchant is destined Bob the business from his father to take over. A spark strikes when Bob in town visiting a revue. Not only between him and the tinsel of the revue, but also between Bob and Jeanne, the daughter of the owner of a business in modern household appliances. Bob moves to the city and gets a job as a stagehand to and witnesses the daily routine of the revue show.