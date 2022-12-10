Mofli, the Last Koala

Not Available

Dr. Fool, an explorer, reveals to the world the existence of the last koala in the forest of Rivermint, a little town in Australia. As soon as the news of the discovery is spread, Trombonetti, master of a circus, and his assistant Paolo, decide to go to Rivermint to capture the koala for their circus. At the same time, Rebeca, her grandfather and their personal hunter Iván, want to capture Mofli and make it a trophy. But Corina and Bruno will fight against all to help their dear friend of the forest.