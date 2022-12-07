Not Available

The movie moguls were tough men who ruled their studios with an iron fist — but there was a method to their madness. These men created cinematic magic during the golden age of Hollywood. The legacies of these films and their stars have continued over the decades long after the studio system disappeared. Turner Classic Movies' ambitious seven-part documentary series, "Moguls & Movie Stars: A History of Hollywood," which begins Monday evening, explores the colorful lives and careers of the major moguls including Louis B. Mayer at MGM; Jack, Sam and Harry Warner of Warner Bros.; and Darryl F. Zanuck of 20th Century Fox. After each episode, TCM will be airing vintage films and shorts that elaborate on the installment.