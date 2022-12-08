Moi Renart

Not Available

The series revolves around the adventures of Renart (voiced by Jean-Pierre Denys), a young and mischievous fox who has just moved to Paris from the countryside, accompanied by his pet monkey Marmouset. He moves to the city to get a job and visit his grumpy and stingy uncle, Isengrim, who is a deluxe car salesman, and his reasonable yet dreamy she-wolf aunt, Hirsent. Reynard meets Hermeline, a young and charming motorbike-riding vixen journalist. He immediately falls in love with her and tries to win her heart during several of the episodes. As Reynard establishes himself into Paris, he creates a small company at his name where he offers to do any job for anyone, from impersonating female maids to opera singers.