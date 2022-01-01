Mokei Senshi Gunpla Builders Beginning G

Not Available

* Sponsored by Bandai (the manufacturer of the Gunpla models), this series' release was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Bandai's gunpla models and intended to promote a new model series. An anime story of a group of teenagers and their love for Gundam plastic models (Gunpla). Irei Haru is a boy who decides to become a Gunpla Builder after a fateful encounter with his first Gundam plastic model. His school friend, Noyama Rina is the always cheerful girl who, like Haru, is a big fan of Gunpla. Haru's pal Sakazaki Kenta is the sempai-boy who also loves Gunpla and having more experience, gives advice to Haru about building them. Note: The first episode was screened at Gundam Super Expo 2010 in Tokyo on August 10, 2010. Additionally it was broadcast on August 15 on the tv station BS11 as part of a special programm "Let's Make Gunpla 1" and streamed on Yahoo starting from August 20. The second episode was streamed from October 15 to October 29 and shown as part of "Let's Make Gunpla 2" on October 31. The third episode was shown as part of "Let's Make Gunpla 3" on December 19.