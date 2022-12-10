Not Available

Molang is an affectionate and humorous perspective on the relationship between an eccentric, joyful and enthusiastic rabbit, and a shy, discreet and emotional little chick. Despite their many differences, these two enjoy a unique friendship. They have great times together ranging from the mundane to the extraordinary. Whether they're flying to the moon or merely watering the vegetable patch, Molang and Piu Piu experience unexpected, even unsettling situations. Tricky incidents and misunderstandings are soon transformed into opportunities for fun moments and humor, which Molang's friends are happy to come and share in.