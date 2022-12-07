Molodoy Volkodav

Not Available

Two boys from the Gray Hound village, the best friends Wolfhound and Wolf Pup, are given a prophecy: one of them will become a great warrior and kill the other. When their village is attacked by its enemy, the Segvan tribe, the Segvans' leader, Cannibal, kills Wolfhound's parents. Wolfhound and Wolf Pup are sold into slavery and forced to work in the mines. There, the boys are separated. Wolfhound is sent deep underground, and Wolf Pup is taken on by the guards. Wolfhound, having lost his friend, dreams of freedom and avenging his parents' death. Meanwhile, the prophecy begins to reach fulfillment.