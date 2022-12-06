Not Available

This inventive, offbeat Canadian comedy/drama stars Rosemary Dunsmore as a single mother and waitress who works part-time for a crusty private eye (Stuart Margolin). A feisty mother meets a stubborn detective and together they make the sparks fly. The exciting series will keep everyone glued to the TV set. Mom PI stars Rosemay Dunsmore as Sally Sullivan, a modern mother and working waitress. Sally teams up with Bernie Fox, a grizzled private detective, played by Stuart Margolin, who is part-Mickey Spillane, part-Duke Ellington. His experience and her mother's intuition get them into and out of arson, fraud, theft, and maybe even murder in the working-class areas of a big city.