"Mommy XXX" is a reality docudrama series that documents the day-to-day life of a struggling soccer mom – who also happens to be a real-life porn star. The show reveals the actual life of Demi Delia, an adult film actress as she juggles the challenges of traditional motherhood with the ultimate non-traditional career. Demi's husband, male porn star Randy Spears, and her two children Amber and Mike, form the rest of this non-conventional family unit. http://www.crackle.com/c/Mommy_XXX