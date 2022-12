Not Available

Tao Hua Xiao Mei is adapted from Japan's best selling manga Momoka Typhoon. The plot is about Tao Hua who has been pampered and loved by four of her brothers almost to the extend of sister brotherly love. Thus the other brothers ask the 5th brother, Yu Yi to look after the sister, and with the appearance of prince charming Shi Lang, a love battle is created among everybody.