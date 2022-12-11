Not Available

Mon Colle Knights, known as Six Gates Far Away Mon Colle Knight in Japan, is an anime and manga series. The original concept was made by Hitoshi Yasuda and Group SNE. The series is based on the Monster Collection trading card game. The Japanese version aired on TV Tokyo, consisting out of 51 episodes and with one movie made for the series. The Saban-produced Mon Colle Knights aired on Fox Kids in North America from July 2001 to September 2002, consisting out of 45 episodes. In 2006 it aired on Jetix on Sundays at 10:00 PM. The manga, written by Satoru Akahori and Katsumi Hasegawa and drawn by Hideaki Nishikawa, is published in English in Singapore by Chuang Yi.