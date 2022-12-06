Not Available

Mon Colle Knights features Mondo, a guy wearing a goofy costume. Together with his friend Rockna and her scientist dad, Professor Hiragi, they jump into the Utopian Eagle and zoom off to an outrageous monster-filled place called Mon World. And while they're there, Mondo & Rockna merge with monsters, deal with tin chickens, and fight the evil Prince Eccentro! Their mission: collect all six Monster Items that will bring together their world and Mon World into universal peace. Eccentro's plan: zap monsters and make them evil, steal the six Monster Items, and rule over BOTH worlds. Additional Info ¢This show was created by Studio Deen, with the English adaptation done by Saban Entertainment.