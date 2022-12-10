Mon ex à moi

Not Available

Love gives you wings, puts stars in your eyes and butterflies in your stomach…but it can also make you blind and crazy! Amélie’s world falls apart when François, the man of her dreams, suddenly leaves her. Amélie may be a bright financial planner in her 20s, but when it comes to re-conquering her ex, she loses it and becomes a total crackpot. With her loyal friends Marilou and Mathieu by her side, Amélie will go to any lengths and try any hair-brained, absurd or extravagant scheme to get her man back. As she clings to the hope of reuniting with François, her perseverance – and her imagination – know no bounds.