Mona the Vampire is a Canadian/French animated television series based on the series Robyn le Vampire, directed by Louis Piché and Jean Caillon, originally based on the short stories created and written Sonia Holleyman and later written by Hiawyn Oram. The series follows the extraordinary adventures of 10-year-old Mona Parker (a.k.a. Mona the Vampire) and her friends as they battle a new foe of the supernatural in every episode.