Money for Jam is an Australian lifestyle television series which airs on the Nine Network. The series premiered on 2 September 2009 at 8:00 pm, and will originally consist of eight episodes. It features Money magazine editor Effie Zahos and financial expert Paul Clitheroe as presenters, as well as Nine Network personalities Shelley Craft and Shane Crawford. The series' title is a reference to the colloquialism "money for jam", which is used to imply that 'money can be made easily'.