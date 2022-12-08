Not Available

Money morons are the leading cause of wrecked relationships. Gail Vaz-Oxlade is going to try and rescue them before it's too late! Too many people never have the money talk before entering a relationship. Each episode of Money Moron follows a tattler as they enlist money guru Gail Vaz-Oxlade’s help to save their ailing relationship and create a solid financial foundation for the future. What better way to blow the whistle on a financially irresponsible boyfriend, wife, brother, or BFF, than by having Gail on your side to tell it like it is? Financial secrets are exposed, hidden scores drummed up, and challenges issued and braved, as Gail navigates the murky emotional waters of financial infidelities. What’s on the line? The relationship and a chance at $10,000 cash