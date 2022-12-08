Money Talks (2013)

Not Available

"Money Talk$" takes viewers inside the world of sports betting, a world dominated by Steve Stevens. As owner of VIP Sports, a handicapping business in Las Vegas, Stevens has a stable of agents that keep the phone lines running 24/7. But Stevens himself remains the king, the top closer, the highest earner. He knows the games, he's got access to information and he delivers, for the gamblers who place a hundred dollars on a game to the whales who routinely wager six-figure bets. Stevens consults with the biggest sports betters in the world, including his good friend, the boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather, who recently placed a million dollar bet on a college football game.