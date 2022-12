Not Available

Rusty Kleberkuh graduates college (by force) and becomes a professional wrestler. After working his way through West Valley Championship Wrestling, he’s called up to the Mongo Wrestling Alliance where he hopes to avenge his grandfather, long ago betrayed by the MWA’s booker. Produced by Metalocalypse co-creater Tommy Blacha, the show is set in the world of professional wrestling and features the voices of Pamela Adlon, Tommy Blancha, Will Sasso, and others.