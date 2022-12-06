Not Available

Monica's Gang is a show from Brazil. The show is about a gang of friends who are very unusual: Monica, the leader, is very strong and has a spicy mood so don't say anything that could make her mad, or you're gonna feel the wight of her bunny toy; Jimmy Five, he has almost no hair at all and loves to make Monica angry, but deep inside, he and Monica love each other; Smudge, he is very smelly and is very afraid of water; Maggy, she is hungry all the time and also the most responsible one of the group. There are other characteres in the show too, but this ones are the most important and appear pretty much in all the episodes.