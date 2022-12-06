Not Available

Monkey Magic was an anime series that aired in the 1990s based on Journey to the West. To avoid religious implications, the Buddha was named "The Guardian". The show did not perform well and only one season of 13 episodes was made; the pilgrimage had only begun, with the dragon-horse joining the small group and the priest's two other disciples not appearing. Sunsoft produced a PlayStation video game based on the cartoon. Monkey Magic is an incarnation of the famous ancient Chinese novel, Journey to the West, in which it follows the novel's story to a high extent. It had aired in the USA first in 1998, while Japan got it at the end of 1999 of December 25.