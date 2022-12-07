Not Available

Monkey Thieves is an action-packed series dramatising the ultimate urban monkeys. It tells the story of the Galta gang, a sixty-strong troop of rhesus macaques who live in a beautiful Hindu Temple on the outskirts of Jaipur, in northwestern India. They enjoy a highly privileged status – revered by the local people as descendents of Hanuman, the monkey God. The series joins this charismatic troop of monkeys, lead by alpha male Tarak and alpha female Rani as they find their peaceful temple lifestyle interrupted by an ever-worsening drought. Shortage of food forces the monkeys to venture deep into the Pink City where they are forced to steal to survive. They get up to plenty of mischief, encounter other hostile monkey troops and must try to steer clear of the dreaded ‘monkey-catcher’.