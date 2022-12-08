Not Available

Gary Woodcroft is in his late 20's and has never done a single useful thing in his life. He's been the living definition of the word 'chillax', straddling a narrow line between unemployed and unemployable. Then, after years of dubious benefit claiming, he finds himself finally threatened with prosecution. Faced with the real prospect of prison, he decides to do what anyone would... run away and hide in his local monastery. Turns out escaping being banged up by becoming a monk wasn't the easy option.