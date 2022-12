Not Available

Thanks to Meme Oshino, high schooler Koyomi Araragi is able to survive after coming across a female vampire. Now Koyomi seems to meet girls with apparition-related issues. Senjougahara doesn’t weigh anything, Suruga’s right arm becomes like that of a monkey’s, and young Mayoi cannot find her way home.With the help of Meme, Koyomi is going to try to help each girl solve their problem.