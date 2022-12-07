Not Available

Mononoke

  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

Mononoke is a spin-off of the Bakeneko story arc of Ayakashi - Japanese Classic Horror. It follows the Medicine Seller as he deals with various spirits or "Mononoke" in feudal Japan. Just like in the Bakeneko story, he combats with a series of tools and his vast knowledge of the supernatural on his side, but can only slay the Mononoke when he uncovers its form (Katachi), the truth behind its appearance (Makoto) and the reason for its unusual behavior (Kotowari). In other words : Truth, Form and Regret.

Cast

Takahiro SakuraiMedicine seller
Daisuke NamikawaSougen
Daisuke SakaguchiHyoue Sasaki
Eiji TakemotoKiyoshi Moriya
Aiko HibiZashiki Warashi
Fumiko OrikasaSetsuko Ichikawa

