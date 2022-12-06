Not Available

Monster Garage is a game show where a group of people who have a passion for building, modifying, or fabricating cars get the chance to create a vehicle that can transform into a completely different machine. If the build is successful, the build crew gets a tool chest with $3,400 worth of Mac tools. Later add-ons to the prize, Monster Garage soundtrack CD, and occasionally (to some of the builders who go above and beyond) a Monster Garage jacket. If the build is a failure, host Jesse James feeds it to a shredder. James got his Discovery Channel fame by being chronicled in Motorcycle Mania and Motorcycle Mania 2. In Monster Garage, he is practically involved in every build; from design, construction (or destruction), and the Monster Challenge.