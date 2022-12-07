Not Available

In-laws: most people have them… and sometimes, they can be a whole lot more than a newlywed bargained for. A&E Network shines a light on married couples dealing with meddling in-laws as they try to make peace with the help of an unconventional, no-nonsense relationship expert in the new original real-life series “Monster In-Laws”. Each revealing 30-minute episode of “Monster In-Laws” will feature real-life married couples as they put their relatable in-law problems on display. Sometimes funny and sometimes not, one spouse finds themselves in the middle of the person they...