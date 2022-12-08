Not Available

LMN presents, “Monster in My Family,” a riveting new non-fiction series that delves into the world of infamous serial killers through a unique perspective rarely ever heard, as the family members of the killers come out of the shadows to reach out to the families of the victims. Each episode follows a different family’s journey, facilitated by Melissa Moore – daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, infamously known as the “Happy Face Killer” – as they connect with the families of the killer’s victims to express their sorrow and empathy.