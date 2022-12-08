Monsters (2012)

Not Available

Hiratsuka Heihachi (Katori Shingo), a detective of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s First Investigative Division, is an oddball with his rude, petty, makeshift attitude and fuss over little things although he is always smiling and excrutiatingly gentlemanly in speech to everyone. Brazenly stepping into territory that others hate, he exposes their hidden faces and the true nature of human relations to solve cases. On the other hand, rookie detective Saionji Kosuke (Yamashita Tomohisa), the son of a very high profile distinguished family, is highly conscientious, untainted and upright. He is taken on probation by his coveted First Investigative Division, but the work he is given is overseen by Hiratsuka. The First Investigative Division’s Team Hiratsuka is a one-man department with Hiratsuka himself. While Hiratsuka is an unpopular person that no one in the division wishes to work under, he has somehow solved a great number of cases in succession. For that reason, the members of the division speculate that Hiratsuka might have ties with the dark side and Saionji is put under Hiratsuka in order to find evidence of his wrongdoing. However, the biggest reason why Hiratsuka solves cases is because he is the person that criminals most hated.