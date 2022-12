Not Available

Chefs Mark Southon and Wylie Dean will travel to the 2011 Monteith's Wild Food Challenge exploring grassroots fare and sharing exactly what makes wild food ingredients ignite any dish. Nearly 80 chefs from around the country are currently cooking their hearts out for the coveted 2011 Monteith's Beer and Wild Food Challenge title under the watchful eye of consumers. But this year they have good reason to feel a little more nervous than usual.