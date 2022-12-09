Monthly Magazine Home

Not Available

“Monthly House” is a home-searching romance story about a man who buys houses and a woman who lives in one. It follows the diverse stories of the editors of a home magazine. You can watch all episode on Myasiantv. Yoo Ja Sung is the CEO of a real estate investment company and magazine company Monthly House who went from rags to riches. By studying during the day, working as a restaurant part-timer and a designated driver at night, and working at construction sites during the weekends, Yoo Ja Sung cut down on his sleep time to self-study real estate, eventually becoming an investment expert and wealthy man owning property worth tens of billions of won (tens of millions of dollars) in real estate. However, when he runs into Na Young Won, the two will begin an unexpected romance.