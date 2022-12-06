Not Available

Monty Python's Flying Circus

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

British Broadcasting Corporation

And now for something completely different: Monty Python's Flying Circus was simply the most influential comedy program television has ever seen. Five Englishmen, all working under the constraints of conventional TV shows such as The Frost Report (for which the five Englishmen wrote), gathered together with an expatriate American in the spring of 1969 to break the rules. The result, first airing on BBC-1 on October 5, 1969, has influenced countless future men and women in the media and comedy since.

Cast

Eric Idle
Connie Booth
Terry Jones
Ian Davidson
Terry Gilliam
Michael Palin"It's" man

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images