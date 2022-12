Not Available

Monty is a short-sighted dog who wears glasses and has numerous misadventures with young Simon and Josie Sprod and their parents, Mr and Mrs Sprod. Regardless of his myopia, he's an ever-hungry pooch and the series theme song elaborates on this by revealing that he's a biscuit-crunching, sausage-munching, wheeling-dealing, custard-stealing, barking-yelping, double-helping Monty....