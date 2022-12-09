Monument Guys

Not Available

Some people make history with their actions, and some people make it with molten bronze. At the Crucible Foundry in Norman Oklahoma, brothers Mark and Steve Palmerton, and sculptor Craig Campbell, research, sculpt, and cast bronze statues of deserving heroes—dead and alive, celebrated and forgotten. In small towns across America, these monuments ensure a legacy that will last for thousands of years, and the crew at the Crucible will go to any means to make sure they’re done right.