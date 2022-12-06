Not Available

Welcome to the Moolah Beach guide at TV Tome. REMEMBER... "If the sun doesn't burn, you, Someone else will." From the sands of Hawaii comes 12 teens to compete for a cash prize of $25,000 hidden in one of many Hawaiian Idols that the last two teams would choose from. Testing their skills, strength and courage... Each episode (except for the first episode) focused on a "Makahiki Mission" and "Kahuna Mission" where all the teams would compete against each other to get a clue on which idol did not contain the money and who would get banished off by the mighty Tiki God. Moolah Beach was created when Survivor's popularity grew. Often billed as "Survivor for Teens", Moolah Beach originally aired on FOX Family Channel (Now under new name ABC Family Channel) as a 60 minute program. For those who did not receive the pay cable channel FOX Family, FOX Family aired it on their sister station, FOX, part of their Saturday Morning Cartoon block. The only difference was th