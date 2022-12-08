Not Available

The weekend drama series is a story of motherhood and sacrifice. The heroine Moon Hee is forced by impossible circumstances to leave the child that she gave birth to when only eighteen years old. On the verge of accomplishing everything -- a marriage with the man she loves, success, and a vengeance complete, she is awakened to the love she bears for her lost child. The stories of two mothers, Jang Han-na and Moon Hee, reveal the love of a mother for her child, the sacrifices that love demands, and the truth that motherly love is not an innate quality, but something that must be nurtured and learned from at the same time, much like a child growing up.