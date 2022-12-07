Moon Lovers

Not Available

Rensuke Hazuki (Takuya Kimura) is the young president of highly successful furniture company Regolith. Looking to expand his expand overseas, Rensuke plans to open a store in Shanghai, China. News of the store opening in Shanghai causes protests from factory workers who fear the store may cost them their jobs. Rensuke then travels to Shanghai with old high school friend Maemi (Ryoko Shinohara) - whom Rensuke hopes will design the interior of his flagship Shanghai store. Rensuke and Maemi then meet a representative for the local factory workers named Shumei (Chiling Lin). The meeting then changes the lives of Rensuke, Maemi, and Shumei. . .