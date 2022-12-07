Moon Phase

Not Available

Morioka Kohei wanted to become a photographer, but all pictures he took were of ghosts. While visiting an old castle in Germany he met a vampire girl, Hazuki. Hazuki was confined in the castle. She tried to suck Kohei`s blood to make him her slave, but somehow it didn`t work. However, because he happened to break the device to seal her into the castle, Hazuki succesfuly escaped from the castle and left for Japan to look for her mother. When she arrived to Japan, she went to Kohei`s house in which he was living with his grand father, and began to live with them forcefully. Because Kouhei had also lost his mother during his childhood, Hazuki reminded him of his childhood and helped her to look for her mother. Then, another vampire girl, "Elfried", and Count Kinkell came and try to take her back.