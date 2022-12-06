Not Available

Welcome to the Valley and to the mystery of... Moonacre Set in 1842 in England it is about Maria Merryweather, a young orphan, who along with her brother and goveness are sent to live with her Uncle Benjamin at Moonacre Manor. While there she meets Robin, a boy of her own age and his mother, the beautiful Loveday Blackheart. The Blackheart and Merryweather familes have feuded for centuries, but once in every generation a Moon Princess is born who has the power to heal the old wounds and it is Maria's turn. Moonacre is based on the novel by Elizabeth Goudge entitled "The Little White Horse".