Not Available

Moondreamers aired (in North America only) as part of "My Little Ponies and Friends" in 1986. The first half of this 30 minute show was My Little Pony, then the second half was rotated between "The Moondreamers", "The Glo Friends", and "Potato Head Kids", making Moondreamers a fifteen minute show. It was produced by Marvel Productions and Sunbow Productions. There are fifteen episodes.