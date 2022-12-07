Moonlight Resonance

Not Available

"Generations come and go, but the love remains forever" Chung Siu Hor (Lee See Kei) and her husband Gam Tai Jo (Ha Yu) have been working hard for many years to establish a famous reputation for their Moonlight Cake Shop. However, Hor discovers that Jo committed adultery with her best friend Yan Hung (Michelle Yim Mai Suet) and she breaks up with him miserably. Hor brings along her children Gam Wing Ho (Raymond Lam Fung), Gam Wing Hing (Fala Chen Faat Lai), and her adopted daughter Suen Ho Yuet (Tavia Yeung Yi) and sets up another cake shop for a living.